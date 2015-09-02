* Minister says giant gas field will not sabotage planned
deals with Israel
* Says Zohr gas will flow to domestic market
* Find could ease Egypt's energy crisis
CAIRO, Sept 2 The discovery of the Zohr natural
gas field off Egypt will not undermine private-sector
negotiations about buying gas from Israel, Egypt's petroleum
minister said, playing down fears that potential deals could be
under threat.
Italian energy company Eni announced on Sunday that
it had found an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas in
the Zohr field, making it the biggest discovery in the
Mediterranean and the world's 20th largest.
The find raised concerns in Israel's gas industry that its
Leviathan field would lose a deal to supply gas to a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant in Egypt.
"Any negotiations between private companies in Egypt and in
the eastern Mediterranean, and by this I mean Israel and Cyprus,
will not stop," Petroleum Minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters in
an interview.
"These negotiations and initial agreements are ongoing."
Private companies will require government approval to import
gas from Israel, the minister said.
Ismail's comments may improve sentiment on the Israeli stock
market where leading energy companies on Monday suffered losses
of more than 4.5 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) after news of
the Zohr discovery.
Despite the minister's comments, Western oil companies
operating in Egypt negotiating gas import deals with Israeli
counterparts will have to decide for themselves whether recent
finds in Egypt alter the equation.
"We do not object to the plans of private companies (which
are) operating in Egypt and looking to import natural gas from
eastern Mediterranean countries," the minister said.
For Egypt, the Zohr field offers hope in the country's
battle with chronic, politically sensitive energy shortages.
Egypt used to export gas to Israel and elsewhere but has
become a net importer over the last few years because of booming
consumption and depleted natural gas output.
State-owned EGAS has been forced to ration gas supplies to
industry, crippling production and hampering Egypt's economic
recovery.
Blackouts deepened discontent with Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi before the army toppled him in 2013.
Gas produced from the Zohr field will flow to Egypt,
including Eni's share, Ismail said, suggesting Cairo has no
export plans from Zohr.
Eni will hold a 35 percent share of Zohr's reserves, with
the rest claimed by the state, the Ministry of Petroleum said
this week.
"The priority is for the domestic market," Ismail said.
Around 75 percent of the 30 tcf of gas in the new field is
likely recoverable given it's "good quality" and this would
bring Egypt's total natural gas reserves to an estimated 90 tcf,
the minister said.
Once developed it is expected to produce between 2.5 and 3
billion cubic feet of gas per day, Ismail said.
Eni is expected to deliver a development plan by the end of
October detailing the number of wells it will dig, and
production will likely begin at the start of 2018, the minister
said.
Analysts say this timeline is ambitious and that at least in
the short run Egypt may still look to Israel's Leviathan to fill
its natural gas needs.
The price paid to Eni to purchase the field's gas for
domestic use is still under negotiation.
"We have not yet agreed with Eni over the price of the gas
...but the important thing is it's a number appropriate for both
parties ...It's not a condition that it be the same number
agreed upon in other deals," the minister said.
In July, Egypt raised the prices it pays Eni and Edison for
the gas they produce in the country, a move intended to
encourage needed investment in energy.
The petroleum minister said previously that Egypt is looking
to be energy self sufficient by 2020. The newest discovery does
not mean this will be achieved any sooner, he said.
When asked about the prospect of exporting gas in the
future, the minister said: "We have to be realistic...we need to
cover the needs of the domestic market in full."
The prospect of relaunching exports depends on other
discoveries and production levels from other, smaller fields
expected to come online in the next few years, he said.
The Zohr discovery also makes it more likely that LNG plants
which have suspended operations in recent years return to
service.
"Of course the LNG plants will go back to operating in the
coming period, as we have a plan to exploit the gas surpluses of
Mediterranean basin countries for use at these plants," the
minister said, adding he hopes to make Egypt a global gas hub.
"It's very likely that the new discovery will attract new
international companies to work in the area," he said.
