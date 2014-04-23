* Ageing power grid urgently needs modernisation
* Expert sees major blackouts this summer
* Fuel subsidy reform must precede overhaul of sector
* Inefficient grid and plants waste fuel
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt needs to find at least $5
billion to invest in its dilapidated power grid, a government
official told Reuters, highlighting a major challenge for the
next president as the country faces the risk of worsening
blackouts this summer.
Energy is a politically explosive issue in Egypt, where
power cuts have become commonplace even in the capital Cairo.
Blackouts deepened discontent with Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi before his ouster last July.
While gas shortages have been blamed for the crisis, senior
electricity ministry official Sabah Mohamed Mashaly said
modernising the grid should be a priority.
"We don't have any (capacity) reserves, we just cover the
load demand," Mashaly said in an interview.
She said additional power capacity was needed to fill sudden
production falls caused by accidents and maintenance work at
Egypt's 51, mainly gas-fired, power stations, of which about a
quarter are more than 20 years old.
Mashaly said renovating these and building new ones would
carry a price tag for cash-strapped Egypt of "no less than $4 or
$5 billion" plus several billion more to boost the generation
capacity of the system.
HEADACHE FOR SISI
Egyptians vote in presidential elections next month in which
former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to easily
defeat his only challenger, leftist Hamdeen Sabahi. Though
Sisi's supporters credit him with a magic touch, there is no
instant solution to the decrepit state of the power grid, a
glaring example of decades of mismanagement.
The ageing state-run infrastructure is increasingly unable
to handle the burden of rapidly growing demand for electricity
in a country of 85 million people. And gas shortages have
worsened in recent years as dwindling local production has
failed to meet domestic demand and export commitments.
Electricity demand is highest in summer, when Egyptians keep
their air-conditioning running day and night. But lack of gas
caused blackouts even in winter this year, for the first time in
decades.
Using alternate fuels like diesel to fire the plants risks
damaging the facilities. "The gas shortage (forced us) to delay
maintenance at some stations and made things more complicated,"
said Mashaly.
The situation threatens to come to a head in July and
August, the hottest summer months.
The interim government, like its predecessors, is grasping
for short-term solutions, mostly encouraging citizens to cut
energy use and negotiating with friendly Gulf Arab states to
import petroleum products on favourable terms.
But unlike last year Egypt does not have its former friend
Qatar to help it out with extra supplies of liquefied natural
gas. The Gulf state was sympathetic to Mursi and the Muslim
Brotherhood, but has withdrawn its support since their ouster.
COSTLY SUBSIDIES
Energy officials say a lack of reforms to the wasteful fuel
subsidy system is keeping away private investors who could
finance modernisation and boost gas output.
No one wants to build capacity to generate electricity that
will be sold at less than it costs to produce. And the
artificially low prices provide little incentive for Egyptians
to curb consumption.
Egyptians pay the equivalent of between 1 to 7 U.S. cents
per kilowatt hour for electricity in their homes. By contrast,
U.S. householders pay between 8 and 37 U.S. cents, according to
U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Mashaly says private investment is needed for renovation of
the grid. But she cautioned that this will not happen until the
government eases the fuel subsidies, which drain more than 20
percent of the state budget.
"Once the subsidies are removed, companies will come right
away," said Mashaly.
Yet some experts are sceptical. "Why should a private
investor commit to building another gas-fired plant, if the
government cannot guarantee a stable fuel supply and the plant
won't be able to run at its planned capacity?" asked Jens
Zimmermann, a Middle East energy analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
Mashaly said that the power sector should eventually be
privatised, in keeping with the global trend.
Her ministry says that installed capacity of the grid will
be close to 34,000 megawatts (MW) by this summer, provided that
maintenance on several plants is completed on schedule and if
three new plants come on line.
This will be enough to safely handle the peak summer load of
around 28,000 MW, the ministry says.
Experts dispute that forecast.
Justin Dargin of the University of Oxford said the average
operational efficiency of the nation's power plants was between
80-85 percent. When transmission and distribution losses are
factored in, he said, this would leave an actual shortfall of
about 4,000-5,000 MW in July and August.
Dargin said the substantial megawatt shortfall would not
only cause major blackouts. It would also put severe strain on
the central power grid which was already "in serious disrepair."
"Egypt is now paying the price due to chronic
under-investment and neglect in the central power grid," he
said.
($1 = 6.9902 Egyptian Pounds)
