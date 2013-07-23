(Corrects Twitter followers in paragraph 16 to 45,000 from
By Andrew Torchia
CAIRO, July 23 Egypt's revolutions have been
kind to Ahmed El-Kerdany. The young entrepreneur has raised
millions of dollars of funding and kept his business growing
through the country's worst political and economic turmoil in
decades.
In 2010, he and several friends in the city of Alexandria
launched Mashaweer, a service which helps customers avoid the
traffic in Egypt's gridlocked cities by running errands for
them. In December that year, the firm began operating in Cairo.
Two months later, president Hosni Mubarak was overthrown by
mass protests across the country, triggering an economic slump
that has not yet lifted. This month, president Mohamed Mursi was
ousted by the army during another wave of national unrest.
But Mashaweer has continued to grow, raising $4 million from
Egyptian investors and expanding its staff to 300 people, whose
orange scooters are a common sight on Cairo's streets. It bought
a speedboat for deliveries on Egypt's north coast and opened an
office in Beirut last November; it aims to open one in Dubai by
the end of 2013.
"For some people, the revolution was a disaster for
business. For us it was an advantage," said Kerdany, 27,
speaking at Mashaweer's sparsely furnished Cairo offices on
several floors of a shabby apartment building.
He said waves of political instability over the past 30
months had slowed growth; corporate clients periodically became
more cautious about spending, and mass protests made it harder
for Mashaweer personnel to move around Cairo and Alexandria.
But the unrest created opportunities, he said. The firm was
able to start an advertising blitz in Cairo as media advertising
rates sank during the uncertain period around Mubarak's ouster,
and it could buy scooters from desperate distributors on
36-month payment plans instead of the usual 12 months.
ECONOMY
Egypt's economy has been hit hard by the political
instability. Gross domestic product grew an annual 2.2 in the
first quarter of this year, far below the level of about 6
percent needed to absorb young job-seekers.
Many big, established companies have struggled with poor
security, labour unrest, fuel shortages and difficulties
obtaining foreign exchange. Last year net profit at Ezz Steel
, Egypt's biggest steel maker, plunged by more than
half to 250.4 million Egyptian pounds ($35.7 million).
But such figures do not tell the whole story. The
post-Mubarak period has also seen a surge of interest among
young Egyptians in starting their own companies, some involving
new technologies and markets that were not explored before the
revolution, businessmen say.
In some cases, push factors are at work; people are being
forced to become entrepreneurs because of the growing difficulty
of finding secure jobs at established firms.
But there are also pull factors. By disrupting some of the
big, dominant companies, Egypt's unrest created more space for
small, nimble start-ups to operate. And by removing Mubarak's
authoritarian government, it gave young Egyptians a sense of
empowerment which encouraged some to start businesses.
"Many companies started after the revolution - the main
reason is psychological. Many young people realised they can do
what they want," said Ahmed Zahran, who helped to found solar
energy firm KarmSolar in October 2011.
"Egyptians became risk-takers after the revolution."
Data from the investment ministry supports this theory.
Capital invested in new firms fell to 897 million pounds in May
this year from 1.11 billion pounds in May 2010, as the economic
slump hit corporate financing. But the number of new firms
founded during the month actually rose, to 823 from 690.
Abdelrahman Magdy, chief executive of Egypreneur, which
helps local entrepreneurs find the contacts and services they
need, said that before the 2011 revolution, Egypreneur had 2,000
to 3,000 followers on Twitter. It now has over 45,000.
SMALL
By themselves, Egypt's start-up companies are too small to
re-ignite economic growth or solve the problem of youth
unemployment, estimated at over 20 percent. According to the
investment ministry, firms established in May 2010 created
16,851 jobs; those established in May this year, just 7,151.
But the ability of Egyptian entrepreneurs to operate in the
current environment suggests room for much faster economic
growth when the political situation eventually stabilises.
Zahran, 33, who worked for a multinational oil firm in
Tunisia and in the energy industry in London before returning to
Cairo, said Egypt's economy was "massively underserviced" after
years of stagnation, leaving opportunities for expansion.
Many recent start-ups try to address inefficiencies and
logjams in the economy, using new technology or business models
to grapple with issues such as traffic congestion, vocational
training and jobs for young people, and fuel shortages.
KarmSolar was founded in response to one of the biggest
curbs on Egypt's development: the fact that most of its
population lives on just 8 percent of its land, Zahran said.
Providing energy and water supplies to let people live in other,
more arid areas has been prohibitively expensive.
The company designs solar-powered water pumping systems and
solar-powered buildings to help businesses and villages operate
off the national power grid and without using diesel fuel.
KarmSolar has raised 13 million Egyptian pounds of funding,
boosting its staff to 25 people from four, and aims to become
profitable by end-2014, Zahran said. It hopes to start sales
elsewhere in the Middle East in the next five years.
For Ahmed Essam, 30, the explosion of political news and
debate in much of the Arab world since its 2011 uprisings is a
business opportunity. He resigned his job at a software company
after Mubarak's downfall to set up a venture developing
applications for smart phones, and is now focusing on an app
that plucks news from the Internet.
"Consumption of news is soaring in the Middle East, because
of all the political changes - everybody is affected. So there's
an opening here," he said.
For Egypt's big companies, funding has become more difficult
since the revolution as capital markets have slowed and banks
have become more cautious about lending.
But many of the start-ups, which require only moderate
amounts of capital in their initial years, say they have had no
problem raising money through more informal channels.
Mashaweer began by borrowing money from family and friends
before attracting a wider circle of individual investors who
were impressed by the firm's advertising. Zahran said KarmSolar
approached energy industry executives who liked its technology.
In contrast to solar energy firms in many other countries,
he said his firm was not counting on receiving any state
assistance, partly because the Egyptian government would remain
distracted by political issues for some time to come.
"We're not expecting any help. Our business has to succeed
on its own merits," he said.
Egypreneur's Magdy said he could see "no end in sight" to
Egypt's political conflict, but he didn't expect that to deter
many of its entrepreneurs.
"These ventures depend on people's dreams and their hopes.
They're not going to stop because of politics."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)