* Egypt fears project will affect main water source
* Leaders filmed urging hostile action against Ethiopia
* Analysts have warned Nile disputes could trigger war
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt will demand Ethiopia stop
building a dam on one of the main tributaries of the Nile, a
senior government aide said on Wednesday, ramping up a
confrontation over the project that Egypt fears will affect its
main source of water.
Ethiopia set off alarm bells in Cairo last week when it
began diverting a stretch of the river to make way for the $4.7
billion hydroelectric plant.
Countries that share the river have argued over the use of
its waters for decades - and analysts have repeatedly warned
that the disputes could eventually boil over into war.
The high stakes involved were underlined on Monday when
senior Egyptian politicians were caught on camera advising
President Mohamed Mursi to take hostile action to stop the
project, and one went as far as suggesting Cairo destroy the
dam.
Egypt, which has been involved in years of troubled
diplomacy with Ethiopia and other upstream countries, said
Ethiopia must now halt work on the dam.
"Demanding that Ethiopia stop construction of the dam it
plans to build on the Blue Nile will be our first step," said
Pakinam el-Sharkawy, the presidential aide for political
affairs, in comments carried on the state news agency MENA.
"The national committee that will be formed to deal with
this issue will determine the steps that Egypt has to take."
No one from the Ethiopian government was immediately
available to comment.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Senior Egyptian politicians called in to discuss the crisis
with Mursi on Monday were apparently unaware their meeting was
being broadcast live on television.
The leader of Egypt's Ghad party, Ayman Nour, suggested
spreading false reports that Egypt was building up its air
power.
"We can 'leak' news information claiming that Egypt plans to
buy advanced aircraft to increase its aerial presence etc., to
put pressure, even if not realistic, on diplomatic discourse,"
he said.
Younis Makhyoun, leader of the Salafi Islamist al-Nour
party, was filmed saying Egypt should back rebels in Ethiopia
or, as a last resort, destroy the dam.
The broadcast triggered widespread ridicule, particularly
among Egypt's vast army of users of social networks.
"Among Mursi's achievements: the first 'secret' meeting in
the world to be aired live," read one joke that made the rounds.
Egypt has so far not apologised to Ethiopia for the
broadcast - el-Sharkawy's main response on Twitter was to say
she was sorry members of the meeting did not know they were
being broadcast.
The most prominent expression of regret came from leading
opposition figure Mohamed ElBaradei, who was invited to the
meeting but did not attend.
"Sincere apologies to the people and governments of Ethiopia
and Sudan for the irresponsible utterances at the president's
national dialogue," he tweeted.
Ethiopia has laid out plans to invest more than $12 billion
in harnessing the rivers that run through its rugged highlands
to become Africa's leading power exporter.
The centrepiece of the plan is the Grand Renaissance Dam
being built in the Benishangul-Gumuz region bordering Sudan. Now
21 percent complete, it will eventually have a 6,000 megawatt
capacity, the government says, equivalent to six nuclear power
plants.
Cairo argues that Ethiopia has not properly considered the
dam's impact on the river, saying that a report put together by
experts from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia is insufficient.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; additional reporting by Ahmed
Tolba; Editing by Andrew Heavens)