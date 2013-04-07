By Paul Taylor
policy chief met Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Sunday to
encourage the country's feuding political leaders to seek a
national consensus in tackling mounting economic and political
problems.
"This is a critical time for Egypt's transition. The country
is facing huge economic and political challenges," Catherine
Ashton said in a statement before the talks.
Her visit comes as Egypt is in the midst of long-delayed
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8
billion loan needed to cope with a growing economic crisis.
Foreign currency reserves have dwindled to less than three
months' imports, the Egyptian pound has lost nearly 10 percent
against the dollar this year and there are warnings of power
cuts and fuel shortages this summer.
"More than ever, Europe - as a partner and neighbour - has
to support Egypt in its move towards deep and inclusive
democracy. I will work hard in Cairo to engage with all parties
to help build confidence and find common ground on both
political and economic issues," Ashton said.
She was due to meet six main opposition leaders later but EU
diplomats said the prospect of a dialogue between the Muslim
Brotherhood-led government and its liberal and leftist opponents
had dimmed after recent political violence.
The opposition accuses Mursi of seeking to monopolise power
and muzzle independent media and civil society using the public
prosecutor, the security forces and a controversial draft law to
regulate non-government organisations.
Mursi's supporters say the opposition is trying to undermine
his legitimacy and encouraging violence by refusing dialogue,
threatening to boycott forthcoming parliamentary elections and
broadcasting hostile propaganda.
The United States, which gives Egypt about $1.5 billion in
annual aid, directed its sharpest criticism so far at the
Islamist-led authorities last week, citing a "disturbing trend
of growing restrictions on freedom of expression".
The European Parliament, in a non-binding resolution, urged
the EU in March "not to grant any budgetary support to the
Egyptian authorities if no major progress is made regarding
respect for human rights and freedoms, democratic governance and
the rule of law".
EU officials have said that if Egypt reaches a deal with the
IMF, it can expect an additional $500 million in financial
support from the EU and a similar amount from the United States.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Andrew Roche)