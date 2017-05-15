CAIRO May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.

Egypt sold $4 billion of Eurobonds in three tranches in January, raising twice as much as targeted and at lower yields than expected. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)