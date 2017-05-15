BRIEF-Banco Popular Espanol names Rodrigo Echenique as chairman
* BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL NAMES RODRIGO ECHENIQUE AS CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
Egypt sold $4 billion of Eurobonds in three tranches in January, raising twice as much as targeted and at lower yields than expected. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL NAMES RODRIGO ECHENIQUE AS CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.