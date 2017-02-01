CAIRO Feb 1 Egypt's central bank received $4 billion on Tuesday from its Eurobond sale last week, Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer told the state news agency on Wednesday.

Egypt sold $4 billion of Eurobond in three tranches last week, raising twice as much as it initially targeted and at lower yields than expected. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet)