PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO Jan 24 Egypt will sell eurobonds worth $4 billion at yields ranging from 6.125 percent to 8.5 percent, bankers said on Tuesday.
Egypt will sell $1.75 billion in five-year bonds at 6.125 percent, $1 billion in 10-year bonds at 7.5 percent, and $1.25 billion in 30-year bonds at 8.5 percent, they said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.