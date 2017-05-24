CAIRO May 24 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El
Garhy said on Wednesday that the country's $3 billion Eurobond
sale would cover "to a large extent" its financing needs for the
2017-18 fiscal year but that it could tap markets again in
February or March of 2018.
Garhy told Reuters in a telephone interview that 80 percent
of the money raised from the Eurobond sale came from North
America and Europe, signalling foreign investment appetite, and
that the proceeds would reach the central bank by May 31.
