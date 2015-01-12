CAIRO Jan 12 Egypt's stock exchange will allow
trading in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) for the first time on
Wednesday, as part of efforts to encourage foreign investment
and boost liquidity.
ETFs are typically funds that track equity indexes, though
they can also track commodities and other assets, with component
stocks usually represented in proportion to the size of their
market capitalization.
ETFs are traded like a stock and can allow investors to
diversify their risks and reduce transaction costs.
The introduction of ETFs in Egypt comes amid a flurry of
takeovers and share issues on Egypt's stock exchange, signalling
resurgent interest from international investors in a market
looking to restore confidence after the turmoil unleashed by a
2011 uprising which ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.
The main stock index rose about 30 percent in 2014
and trading volumes have rebounded above levels seen in 2010.
"We are working on offering new investment vehicles to
investors and in the long run, these funds will help to create
liquidity in the market," Mohamed Omran, chairman of the
Egyptian Exchange, told Reuters.
"The funds will help investors reduce risk by investing in
the market as a whole."
The introduction of ETFs will also allow for the emergence
of market-makers in Egypt for the first time, potentially
boosting liquidity.
Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding, which
specialises in brokerage, investment banking and private equity,
won Egypt's first licence to operate an ETF on the Egyptian
Exchange in April.
Its ETF is being launched with an initial value of 10
million Egyptian pounds ($1.4 million), according to Alia Jumaa,
head of investment for the new fund.
