CAIRO May 14 Fifteen tonnes of a material used
to make explosives have been seized in a town straddling the
Suez Canal, the Egyptian army said on Wednesday, one of the
biggest such hauls since the start of a campaign against
Islamist militants in the nearby Sinai.
Five tonnes of the material were seized in a truck in Al
Qantara East on the eastern bank of the canal, leading to a
second seizure of 10 tonnes of the same material held in storage
at an undisclosed location in Al Qantara West, on the opposite
bank.
In a short statement, the army said the truck was being
driven by two men from the town of El-Arish, which borders the
Palestinian Gaza Strip at the eastern edge of the Sinai
Peninsula. The army gave no further details.
The army launched a major campaign against militants in
North Sinai last year following the military overthrow of
president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was
removed from power following mass protests against his rule.
Attacks by Islamist militants have spiralled since Mursi's
overthrow. Bombings and shootings have killed several hundred
soldiers and policemen in North Sinai and the more densely
populated areas in the Nile Delta and Nile Valley.
The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe
and Asia and a vital source of foreign exchange for an Egyptian
economy battered by instability since the downfall of former
president Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
(Writing by Tom Perry)