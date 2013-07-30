* Exports rising at double-digit rates in last few months
* Textiles performing particularly well
* Strong demand growth in Arab world, Africa
* Conditions still tough but pound's depreciation helps
* Unclear if Egypt will continue currency depreciation
By Andrew Torchia
CAIRO, July 30 Egypt is in the early stages of
an export boom, suggesting its economy could begin to recover in
the next few months if a minimum level of political stability is
restored.
Helped by a falling Egyptian pound, non-oil exports have
grown at double-digit annual rates since early this year despite
violence on the streets and deep uncertainty over the country's
political future.
Egypt's export sector accounts for only slightly more than
10 percent of the overall economy, and this relatively modest
contribution cannot by itself end high unemployment or generate
enough tax revenue to fix the government's shattered finances.
But the surge in exports, which has received little
publicity amid this year's flood of bad economic news from
Egypt, shows many manufacturers are finding ways to ride out the
political turbulence - and could enjoy strong growth if the
country eventually gets a stable government.
"It's a good sign if they're managing to achieve that kind
of export growth, especially in the current environment," said
John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at MASIC, a
Riyadh-based investment firm.
Overall Egypt still runs a huge merchandise trade deficit,
which was $23.8 billion in the financial year to March, although
this was already 2.7 percent narrower than in 2011-12 as exports
grew and imports remained steady.
In the separate energy sector, which accounts for about a
fifth of overall exports, Egypt has sharply cut back natural gas
shipments, diverting supplies to the domestic market to avoid
power shortages.
RECOVERY
Egypt's non-oil exports grew strongly for much of the past
decade, rising 18.5 percent to 130.1 billion Egyptian pounds
(now $18.6 billion) in 2011, the year when Hosni Mubarak was
overthrown, according to the State Information Service.
Their growth plunged last year as the election of Islamist
president Mohamed Mursi worsened political tensions and deterred
investment; industrial unrest, poor security, fuel shortages and
difficulties obtaining finance hit many companies.
Non-oil exports inched up just 2 percent in 2012, less than
half the rate of consumer price inflation. But shipments began
to recover around the start of this year, rising 7 percent from
a year earlier in the first two months of 2013, and 15 percent
to 65.50 billion pounds in the first five months.
Trade minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour told reporters that
non-oil exports jumped 21 percent year-on-year in June, a month
when big Egyptian cities were rocked by mass protests against
Mursi that led to his overthrow by the army on July 3.
In many ways, the operating environment for Egyptian
companies has remained as tough as it was last year. But exports
of low-technology, cost-sensitive products such as textiles,
food and leather have jumped, businessmen say.
Textile exports rose 16.5 percent from a year ago to 2.44
billion pounds in the first five months of 2013, according to
the Textile Export Council. Processed food exports climbed 26
percent year-on-year to 2.01 billion pounds in the month of May
alone, and were nearly twice their level in May 2010.
A major reason for the export recovery is the depreciation
of the Egyptian pound, which makes shipments more
competitive. Depreciation accelerated in the first half of this
year; the pound, now at 7.00 to the U.S. dollar, is down 9.3
percent since end-2012 and 16 percent since Mubarak's fall.
There are also signs that some Egyptian exporters are
starting to tap fast-growing demand in markets beyond Europe and
the Arab world, their traditional focuses.
Non-oil exports to non-Arab African countries surged 28
percent from a year earlier to 4.85 billion pounds in the first
five months of this year. Exports to the Arab world climbed 20
percent to 27 billion pounds, helped by an economic recovery in
neighbouring Libya after its civil war.
CURRENCY
It is not clear how much longer Egyptian exporters will
benefit from a weak currency. Many analysts believe the pound is
still overvalued and should be trading around 7.5 to the dollar,
given the pressures on the economy; fresh depreciation to that
level would almost certainly boost exports further.
But Egyptian authorities may resist further depreciation,
and with foreign reserves boosted by $12 billion of aid pledged
by friendly Gulf Arab governments this month, they are better
placed to do so than the cash-strapped Mursi administration was.
Egypt depends heavily on imports of wheat and some raw
materials for its industry, including low-quality cotton;
although it is a big producer of raw cotton, it is unable to
process that output competitively. So a weaker pound drives up
costs for much of its industry, limiting the boost to corporate
profits from higher exports.
Also, one of the post-Mursi government's priorities is
reviving business investment and luring back money which fled
the country. That may mean keeping the currency stable is more
important than it would be in normal economic times.
"The currency is a double-edged sword," said Sfakianakis.
"There are costs to the economy from depreciation as well as
benefits, and the balance of them is not as simple as it would
be in some other economies."
The pound has risen marginally in foreign exchange auctions
conducted by the central bank since Mursi's departure, which may
be a sign of authorities' intentions toward the currency.
Even without further depreciation, however, the operating
environment for exporters may improve. Egypt's new team of
technocratic economic ministers is promising to end bureaucratic
delays, review regulations and ease fuel shortages.
Norhan Mohsen, who handles merchandising for small Cairo
garment exporter Authentic Egypt, said expressions of interest
from U.S. customers had increased in recent weeks.
"Foreign customers are still interested in our prices"
despite Egypt's political instability, she said. "This year's
situation looks like it will be better than last year."
(editing by David Stamp)