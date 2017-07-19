FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt agricultural exports up 12.1 pct in first half 2017
#Markets News
July 19, 2017 / 2:58 PM / a day ago

Egypt agricultural exports up 12.1 pct in first half 2017

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's agricultural exports rose 12.1 percent during the first half of 2017, reaching 3.5 million tonnes compared to 3.1 million last year, agriculture ministry spokesman Hamid Abdel Dayim said on Wednesday.

Egypt's agricultural exporters have seen a surge in demand since the country floated its currency last November, allowing it to roughly halve in value as part of reforms tied to a three-year $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan agreement.

Exports increased in citrus, potatoes, grapes, and strawberries, and fell only for onions, Dayim said.

The export growth comes after a turbulent year for Egyptian produce, with a Hepatitis A scare in North America linked to Egyptian strawberries and a temporary ban of Egyptian fruits and vegetables in Russia, one of Cairo's major buyers. (Writing by Eric Knecht. Editing by Jane Merriman)

