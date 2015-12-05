CAIRO Dec 5 Egypt is looking to increase
exports to Russia by 15 percent in the coming year, eying an
opportunity to take advantage of Russian restrictions on Turkish
imports, an Egyptian ministry of trade official said on
Saturday.
Russia, one of Turkey's primary trading partners, approved
economic sanctions against Turkey this week in retaliation for
the downing of a Russian fighter plane near the Syrian-Turkish
border on Nov. 24.
The sanctions prohibit Russia from importing a list of
agricultural products from Turkey including fruits and
vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, grapes, apricots
and apples, as well as chicken products and salt.
Egypt needs to bolster its exports as it struggles with a
ballooning trade deficit that has tripled in the past decade to
almost $39 billion. Egypt's exports globally fell 17.4 percent
in January-October this year to $15.4 billion, latest official
data shows.
"We are targeting an increase in our agricultural exports to
Russia by 15 percent over the coming year in light of the
restrictions Russia has imposed on Turkish imports," an official
at the ministry of trade told Reuters.
Increased Egyptian exports to Russia would be the latest
sign of warmer relations between the two countries following
joint naval exercises in June and an agreement last month for
Russia to build Egypt's first nuclear power plant.
"There are consultations with the Russian side to figure out
what are the most important goods needed over the coming
period," Minister of Trade Tarek Kabil said in a statement.
The boost to trade could help alleviate Egypt's ongoing
shortage of hard currency, which has curbed the country's
imports and slowed manufacturing activity.
Egyptian agricultural exports to Russia range from 600 to
650 thousand tonnes annually and are worth approximately $310
million, a ministry statement said. Data on Egypt's exports to
Russia this year compared with last year were not available.
