* Q3 turnover up 18 pct year-on-year to 4.8 bln Eg pounds
* Net profit 128 mln Eg pounds vs year-ago 1.65 mln
* Shares in Ezz up 2.8 percent
(Recasts with Q3, adds detail, comment, shares)
CAIRO, Jan 31 Egypt's largest steel
producer, Ezz Steel, said on Tuesday its third-quarter
net income surged from a year earlier, when lower prices and
soaring costs hammered profit margins.
An uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak last February,
and the turmoil rocked Ezz Steel, which gets much of its
business from infrastructure and real estate sectors plunged
into crisis.
Industry officials say Egyptian steel mills have been
working at around half their capacity and turning to export
markets to offset the slump in demand at home.
But Ezz Steel's third-quarter figures painted a much more
optimistic picture, with turnover up about 18 percent
year-on-year to 4.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($796 million), and
long steel sales volumes in the first nine months of 2011 were
up 5 percent, it said in a statement.
"This increase over the previous year was to meet continued
domestic demand for Ezz Steel's long products, which has
remained strong," it said.
The company said long product prices had risen 27 percent in
both local and export markets, while flat steel prices rose by
17 percent domestically and by 22 percent at export.
"In the third quarter of 2010, margins were extremely
depressed by higher raw material prices and lower selling
prices," said EFG-Hermes analyst Rita Guindy.
Third-quarter net profit jumped to 128 million Egyptian
pounds ($21.22 million) from 1.65 million pounds in the same
period of 2010, the company said.
Shares in the firm rose 2.8 percent to 5.53 pounds by 1025
GMT, while Egypt's main index was up 1.6 percent.
Company founder Ahmed Ezz was hit with corruption charges
last year and the group's share price slumped to as low as 3.28
pounds from above 21 pounds before the uprising.
Ezz, who was a top official in Mubarak's now disbanded
political party, quit the board of Ezz Steel and its Ezz
Dekheila Steel unit in May to fight the charges
against him. A court jailed him in September.
($1 = 6.0318 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Sherine El Madany; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and
Will Waterman)