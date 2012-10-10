* Egypt's Grand Mufti denounces edicts
* Mursi's critics say addressing fanaticism is a test of his
pledges
* Muslim Brotherhood under pressure to take a clearer line
By Shaimaa Fayed and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Oct 10 When Islamic scholar Zaghloul
el-Naggar recommended the consumption of camel urine, describing
it as an Islamic remedy for incurable diseases on a television
show last month, the channel's switchboard was bombarded with
angry phone calls within minutes.
"Medicine is based on evidence ... Surely I don't need to be
teaching you this?" well-known doctor Khaled Montassir told
Naggar on the show, barely concealing his frustration. "I am not
happy with what's happening to Muslims because of your ideas."
Egypt's media, once tightly controlled by the state, has
become a free-for-all platform for ideas, theories and advice,
which can range from the ignorant to the bizarre and to what
some see as outright dangerous.
Much of the talk is the largely innocuous and inevitable
product of democratic reforms promoted by the revolutionary
movement of the Arab Spring, opening up space to new voices.
But some Egyptians are concerned that such freedoms are
being exploited by hardline Islamists and self-appointed
religious experts to extend their influence in a society still
finding its feet after months of turmoil.
The Grand Mufti, Egypt's most senior Islamic legal official,
has denounced edicts made by unqualified preachers and
declarations such as those suggesting that treating the ill with
camel urine is somehow an Islamic teaching. "Such talk is
wrong," said spokesman Ibrahim Negm.
Egypt's Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi won elections in June
promising to be a president for all Egyptians, and one of his
big tests will be how he deals with radicals whose ideologies
worry mainstream Muslims and minority Christians.
His allies in the Muslim Brotherhood, which has a
conservative vision of society while vowing to support
democracy, are under pressure to take a clear line.
POLICING THE AIRWAVES
"The Brotherhood is now in power. They need to act as rulers
and ... state their position regarding such radical views and
preachers," said political analyst Nabil Abdel Fattah.
When Mursi's predecessor Hosni Mubarak was in power, the
government strictly policed the airwaves, and managers of
private TV channels were often harassed by state security if
their guests displeased the authorities.
The restrictions stifled pro-democracy activists and
criticism of the Mubarak regime, but they also put a lid on
advocates of religious extremism.
While some Egyptians welcome today's lively public debates,
others say that airing fanatical or eccentric ideas makes them
seem more acceptable and encourages bigotry and intolerance,
sometimes playing on ignorance in a religiously conservative
society where many are illiterate.
Government officials and media commentators were quick to
condemn Abdel Moneim el-Shahat, a well-known ultra-orthodox
Salafi Islamist, when he suggested last year that ancient
statues including the Sphinx guarding the Pyramids of Giza be
covered up as they might be idolatrous.
In February, Shahat suggested that soccer matches should be
forbidden and only horse and camel races allowed, seen as part
of his drive to strictly emulate the days of the Prophet
Mohammad and shun modern activities.
Other Salafi leaders have said it was against Islam to
salute Egypt's flag or to sing the national anthem, called on
Muslims to declaim as an infidel anyone who is "secular, liberal
or modern", and argued against English being taught in schools.
The Grand Mufti has condemned such declarations in the name
of religion.
"Untrained amateurs who attempt to issue fatwas are not
authentic scholars, and their fatwas are more like independent
unscholarly statements made according to their whims and
desires," his spokesman Negm said.
THIN END OF THE WEDGE
While there have been few indications that any of these
suggestions have been taken seriously, they alarm moderate
Egyptians who worry that they are the thin edge of the wedge at
a particularly sensitive time.
A 100-strong assembly of scholars, politicians, academics
and others is drawing up a new constitution to determine the
role of Islam and Islamic law in Egypt's government and legal
system. Liberals and Islamists have been at loggerheads.
Moderates also are concerned about how the riot of ideas may
be subtly influencing the way people think and act.
Many viewers were indignant when the female host of a
popular talk show agreed to a request from Assem Abdel Maged, a
leading figure of the ultraorthodox Salafi group al-Gama'a
al-Islamiya, to be interviewed through a screen because she was
not wearing a veil.
"It would have been better for Hala Sarhan to apologise for
not running this shameful episode than to accept this
situation," wrote one viewer on YouTube, where the interview was
shown.
Muslim lawyer Sherif el-Hosseiny, 35, reflected the views of
many Egyptians by saying: "One of the reasons I risked my life
in protests last year is to have the country go forward and
definitely not have it go backward to pre-historic times."
But for others, the public outcry shows a society still
uncomfortable with an open democracy.
"In the United States a film was produced insulting the
Prophet Mohammed ... and here too we have people who express
rational and irrational views," said political analyst Mustafa
al-Sayyed, adding the government had a duty to promote moderate
thinking.
"This is the price every society has to pay for freedom of
speech," he said.