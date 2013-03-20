CAIRO, March 20 Egypt's censorship office gave
permission on Wednesday for the screening of a historical
documentary about the country's Jewish community, the director
said, following a delay caused by a security agency that
expressed reservations about the title.
"Jews of Egypt" will screen on March 27, director Amir
Ramses said on Wednesday after the censor's office told him it
had decided to license the film.
He said the censor had attributed the hold-up to concerns on
the part of security officials, highlighting the influence that
security agencies still wield after the 2011 revolution that
swept former President Hosni Mubarak from power.
The film depicts changes in Egyptian society's acceptance of
its Jewish minority in the first half of the 20th century.
Most Jews fled the country due to attacks on their
community, particularly after the 1956 war, when Israel invaded
Egypt along with Britain and France, which were trying to regain
control of the Suez Canal.
The film was initially approved last year by the censor's
office, but its license had expired in October, Ramses said.
When reviewing the most recent request for a license, Abdel
Sattar Fathy, the head of the censorship office, said he had
come across a security note stating that the film was not for
"public screening due to it being a documentary".
In a March 12 interview with Al-Ahram online, Fathy said he
then followed up with the security apparatus.
"They told me that the name of the film could cause great
doubt in the general situation in the country," he said.
Justifying their concerns, the security officials cited
controversy last year over comments by a top member of the
Muslim Brotherhood's political party who called for Jews of
Egyptian descent to return to Egypt from Israel.
In addition, they cited "the current complicated conditions
in the street".
Speaking to Reuters by telephone, Ramses said cited public
criticism as one reason for the decision to allow the film.
"It is both surprising and unsurprising, given the pressure
they faced," he said. The film will be screened at two cinemas
in Cairo and a third in Alexandria.
