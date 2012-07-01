CAIRO, July 1 The Egyptian government signed an agreement on Sunday with the Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) that will provide $1 billion to finance energy and food imports, the government said in a statement.

The agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, part of the IDB, was signed in Cairo by Waleed Abdul Mohsen al-Wohaib, chief executive officer of the institution, and the Egyptian government, the statement said.