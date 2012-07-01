UPDATE 1-Muslim Brotherhood rejects Saudi terror accusations
CAIRO, June 7 The Muslim Brotherhood, in its first reaction to the Gulf crisis on Wednesday, rejected what is said were false accusations of terrorism by Saudi Arabia.
CAIRO, July 1 The Egyptian government signed an agreement on Sunday with the Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) that will provide $1 billion to finance energy and food imports, the government said in a statement.
The agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, part of the IDB, was signed in Cairo by Waleed Abdul Mohsen al-Wohaib, chief executive officer of the institution, and the Egyptian government, the statement said.
ANKARA, June 7 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday close discussions were needed with Turkey on worrying developments in the region, Turkish state broadcaster TRT and other channels reported.