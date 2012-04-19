Illinois bond prices rise after Thursday's market rout
CHICAGO, June 9 Prices on some Illinois general obligation bonds rose on Friday in U.S. municipal market trading, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's deep drop.
CAIRO, April 19 Saudi Arabia will deposit $1 billion at the Egyptian central bank and buy T-bonds valued at $750 million by the end of the month as part of a $2.7 billion support package agreed with Riyadh this week, an Egyptian government official said on Thursday.
In addition, Saudi Arabia will provide $250 million of support to buy fuel, after shortages across the country led to public anger, $500 million in project finance with a additional $200 million going to small- and medium-sized enterprises.
The official said the package had been agreed two days ago at a meeting of Arab officials in Morocco.
CHICAGO, June 9 Prices on some Illinois general obligation bonds rose on Friday in U.S. municipal market trading, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's deep drop.
LONDON, June 9 The agencies responsible for Britain's credit rating said on Friday the inconclusive elections could impact Brexit negotiations, lead to another snap poll and change the future path of economic policy.