By Sujata Rao
LONDON May 16 Egypt could tap global bond
markets after presidential elections due May 26-27, but should
the country be in dire need, it could seek aid from its wealthy
Gulf neighbours, finance minister Hany Kadiri Dimian said on
Friday.
Political turmoil following the uprising that toppled
autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 has hammered the economy of 85
million people as foreign investors and tourists have fled.
While the country has been making ends meet with the help of
billions of dollars from the Gulf states, there are signs these
flows could dry up. The United Arab Emirates said this week it
did not expect to disburse more aid.
Cairo has also held off signing a loan deal with the
International Monetary Fund, saying it will assess this after
presidential elections due May 26-27..
Tapping global bond markets could be one option for raising
cash, Hany Kadiri Dimian told an investment conference.
"We don't exclude any tool that will help us finance
ourselves. Our (credit default swaps) have come down quite
significantly," he added, referring to the cost of insuring the
country's debt against default.
"We don't exclude (a bond) but don't expect to make a
decision before the political transition is complete."
While Gulf countries pledged $12 billion in aid to Egypt
last year, Dimian said Cairo was currently only receiving
assistance in the form of oil products from Saudi Arabia, a
programme that is to continue until August.
He added: "If we need assistance, I don't believe that our
Gulf brothers will not respond positively," Dimian told Reuters
Television in an interview.
Dimian said Egypt's budget for the 2014-2015 fiscal year
does not assume any Gulf aid inflows, blowing out its budget
deficit. Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1-June 30.
"Under the 2014-15 fiscal year budget, our deficit will be
around 14 percent. If we don't do anything (on subsidies) this
is our budget deficit," he said.
"This 14 percent number does not include any grants. This
year's deficit we expect at 11.5 percent of GDP as we benefited
from the big cash grants coming from Arab countries."
REFORMS, DEFICIT
On the positive side, elections hold out some hope of
political stability and reform, especially to reduce wasteful
subsidies such as on energy, which dwarf Egypt's education and
healthcare spending and eat up a quarter of its budget.
The subsidy bill will fall by 20 percent in the 2014-2015
budget thanks to measures to reduce energy subsidies, the
minister predicted.
"Our biggest task is to re-prioritise expenditures..phasing
out energy subsidies is a medium-term programme, it will take us
3-5 years to break even," he said.
The government plans to introduce a smart card that would
control the amount of fuel distributed at a subsided price.
That alone could save around 1 percent to 1.5 percent of the
country's $262.8 billion GDP this year.
To increase revenue collection, there are plans to introduce
an additional 5 percent tax rate on high-income earners for a
temporary period, Dimian said, adding that he hoped a
value-added tax would be fully in place by next March.
Ending subsidies could however hurt profit margins at big
Egyptian companies, Dimian said, noting many manufacturers enjoy
subsidised energy bills but sell goods at international prices.
"Corporate profits may fall but they will continue to make
profits," he added.
