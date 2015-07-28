(Updates death toll, adds Alexandria fire, last week's boat
accident)
CAIRO, July 28 A fire at a furniture factory
outside Cairo killed 25 people on Tuesday, the spokesman for
Egypt's health ministry said.
Another 22 people were injured by the fire in El Obour, an
industrial city about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of
Cairo, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, he said.
A separate fire at a food market in Egypt's second city of
Alexandria left 11 people injured on Tuesday, a health ministry
official in the city said.
At least 35 people died last week in a boat collision on the
Nile that prompted criticism of Egypt's transportation and
infrastructure safety standards.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry
King)