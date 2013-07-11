ROME, July 11 Civil unrest and dwindling foreign
exchange reserves raise serious food security concerns in Egypt,
the United Nations' food agency said in a report on Thursday.
Cereal import requirements for 2013/14 in Egypt, the world's
largest wheat importer, will remain similar to last year despite
good prospects for its own harvest, the Food and Agriculture
Organisation said, pointing to an expanding population.
But FAO warned in its Crop Prospects and Food Situation
report that declining foreign exchange reserves may result in
increased restrictions on transactions by Egypt's Central Bank,
thus curtailing the imports.
A week after Egypt's army toppled its first democratically
elected leader, bloodshed has opened deep fissures in the Arab
world's most populous country, with bitterness at levels unseen
in its modern history.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)