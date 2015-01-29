(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Jan 29 Egypt's central bank widened the
band in which banks can trade dollars to 10 piasters above or
below the official rate, up from 3 piasters, bankers said on
Thursday, prompting the lenders' dollar rates to fall to their
weakest ever levels.
Egypt has been attempting to tackle a flourishing black
market in the pound by allowing for the gradual depreciation of
the currency over the past two weeks, raising expectations for a
less interventionist approach to managing the pound.
The central bank's decision to allow for a wider band for
trading in dollars prompted the rate at which Egyptian banks
sell dollars to their clients to weaken to 7.59 pounds per
dollar, bankers said, it's weakest level ever.
Earlier on Thursday, Egypt's central bank had allowed the
pound to weaken to an official rate of 7.49 per dollar at a
dollar auction, the weakest level it has been allowed to reach
since auctions began in December 2012.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates, though
there remains an active black market in the pound.
Expectations that the bank will devalue have grown since it
announced a surprise 50-basis-point cut in benchmark interest
rates earlier this month. The bank said plummeting global oil
prices had eased the inflation outlook.
