China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CAIRO, July 4 Egypt's pound strengthened suddenly on the black market on Thursday to 7.30/35 to the U.S. dollar from 7.60/65 earlier in the day, a trader said.
Other markets have improved a day after the military pushed the country's Muslim Brotherhood president out of power, including the stock market, whose main index shot up by 7.3 percent.
The pound had earlier strengthened marginally on the official market after a central bank auction, its first such increase since a currency crisis in December.
Traders said prices of Egypt's international bonds were quoted sharply higher, by several cents on the dollar.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.