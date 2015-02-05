CAIRO Feb 5 The Egyptian central bank has
struck another blow against the country's unofficial currency
market, with a cap on the amount of dollars that can be
deposited in banks, private bankers and a central bank source
said on Thursday.
The cap on deposits should discourage use of the black
market by depriving those who want to exchange dollars outside
official channels of a place to keep their funds.
The cap is the latest step in efforts to curb the black
market. In the past three weeks, the central bank has allowed
the pound to depreciate after six months of stability and given
banks a wider band around the official rate in which to trade
dollars.
Now it is limiting dollar deposits in banks to $10,000 a day
or a total of $50,000 a month. The new limits came after a
meeting on Wednesday between the central bank governor, Hisham
Ramez, and leaders of Egyptian banks, private bankers and a
central bank source told Reuters.
The action was aimed at combating money laundering as well
as "the final elimination of currency trading and an end to the
parallel market's dealings," the central bank source said.
Egypt wants to get the pound to a level the market sees as
fair, as part of a raft of economic reforms it hopes will
burnish its image before a major investment conference in
mid-March.
A shortage of dollars has grown more acute in the past four
years. Political and economic turmoil after a 2011 uprising has
disrupted tourism, a key source of hard currency.
The Egyptian pound has stabilised at 7.53 pounds to the
dollar at the last three central bank dollar auctions, after
two-and-a-half weeks of depreciation from its long-time rate of
7.14 per dollar.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
But the central bank last week gave banks more flexibility,
widening the price band in which banks can trade dollars to 0.10
pounds either side of the official rate. That is more than
triple the previous range of 0.03 pounds more or less than the
official rate.
Black market traders and private-sector bankers said
Thursday's decision had narrowed the gap between the official
and unofficial rates. Some traders said they were selling
dollars at the same rate as the central bank.
Others said the were selling at 7.90 to the dollar, still
closer to the central bank's rate than the previous day's price
of 7.95 pounds.
(Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)