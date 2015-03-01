BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 1 Egypt's central bank will continue using the interbank market "in the coming period" alongside regular dollar auctions, the bank's governor told Reuters on Sunday after announcing the sale of $420 million through the market.
Egypt typically holds dollar auctions of $40 million every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. (Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Jon Boyle)
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.