CAIRO, July 5 The Egyptian pound weakened to 7.73 pounds per dollar from 7.63 at a central bank auction on Sunday, the second depreciation in as many foreign exchange auctions.

The bank offered $40 million and sold $39.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.7301 pounds per dollar, the central bank said.

The central bank allowed the pound to weaken on Thursday to 7.6301 from its previous rate of 7.5301. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David Goodman)