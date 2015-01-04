CAIRO Jan 4 The Egyptian pound held
steady at a central bank dollar sale on Sunday and made gains on
the black market.
The bank offered $40 million at the sale and said it had
sold $38.7 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds to
the dollar, a rate unchanged from its last sale.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
In the unofficial market, a trader said the pound was
trading at 7.77 to the dollar on Sunday, stronger than last week
when traders put it at 7.81.
