CAIRO Nov 4 The Egyptian pound strengthened at a central bank foreign currency sale on Monday and on the black market.

The central bank sold $38.8 million with a cut-off price of 6.8791 pounds per dollar versus 6.8793 pounds at its last sale on Thursday, the bank said. It had offered $40 million.

On the black market, one dealer was offering to buy dollars for 7.11 pounds and sell them for 7.13 pounds, compared with 7.11 and 7.12 pounds on Thursday, the day of its last sale.

The central bank introduced thrice-weekly dollar currency sales at the end of December to help to counter a run on the pound. (Reporting By Hadeel Al-Shalchi and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Angus MacSwan)