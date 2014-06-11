CAIRO, June 11 The gap between the Egyptian
pound's official and unofficial exchange rates widened on
Wednesday, with the pound slipping against the dollar in the
black market and remaining stable at a central bank dollar sale.
The dollar changed hands in the black market at a rate of
7.35/37 on Wednesday, weaker than a day earlier when the dollar
was offered for around 7.25 in the morning and 7.32 pounds in
the evening.
The pound had strengthened in the black market after the
election victory last month of former army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, who was sworn in as president on Sunday.
Traders had predicted a temporary appreciation in the
parallel market following the election, citing hopes of new
investment and aid from Gulf Arab countries which have already
given billions in aid to help stave off an economic collapse.
The pound had traded at around 7.50 pounds to the dollar before
the elections.
The central bank said it had sold $37.6 million at a cut-off
price of 7.1402 pounds on Wednesday, unchanged from its
last sale on Monday. It had offered $40 million.
Forex traders and economists have described the central
bank's decision to allow the pound to gradually weaken since
March as a managed depreciation. The central bank has not said
why it has been letting the currency weaken.
Business leaders have cited clarity on the direction of the
currency as a condition for further investment.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars
are determined by the results of the central bank sales,
giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Catherine Evans)