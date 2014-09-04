BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Changes day to Thursday from Wednesday)
CAIRO, Sept 4 Egypt's pound held steady at a central bank dollar sale on Thursday, with the bank saying it sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's rate.
In the unofficial market, the pound was also steady, trading at 7.38 to the dollar, one trader said.
The rate for dollar sales has stayed in a very tight range since the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to weaken in May. The central bank offered $40 million on Wednesday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Toby Chopra)
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.