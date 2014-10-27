CAIRO Oct 27 Egypt's pound held steady
at a central bank dollar sale on Monday but weakened on the
black market.
The bank said it sold $37.6 million, at a cut-off price of
7.1401 pounds per dollar on Monday, unchanged from the
previous sale on Thursday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates. The
bank offered $40 million on Monday.
In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.50
pounds to the dollar at midday on Monday, below Thursday's rate
of 7.48 to the dollar, one trader said. Another trader put the
rate at 7.53 pounds to the dollar.
The rate for dollar sales has traded within a tight range
since the beginning of June after the bank allowed the pound to
weaken in May.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Gareth Jones)