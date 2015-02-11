CAIRO Feb 11 Egypt sold dollars at 7.53
pounds per dollar on Wednesday for the sixth central bank
auction in a row and the pound was also steady on the black
market.
The bank has let the official exchange rate weaken since
Jan. 18 in an effort to wipe out black market trading, alongside
government efforts to bolster the economy and burnish Egypt's
image ahead of a major investment conference next month.
The central bank said it offered $40 million on Wednesday
and sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per
dollar, the same level as a sale on Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
There remains an active black market, where the pound
initially weakened alongside the bank's official depreciations.
The black market has recently strengthened and then been largely
stable since the bank stopped its depreciations last week.
A trader on the unofficial market said the pound was
changing hands for 7.75 per dollar on Wednesday, the same as the
rate quoted on Monday.
As well as letting the pound depreciate, the central bank
gave banks permission late last month to widen the band around
the official rate at which they can trade dollars, and capped
dollar deposits in banks.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Louise Ireland)