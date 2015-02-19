CAIRO Feb 19 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Thursday and the currency was also stable on the
black market, a trader said.
The central bank has now kept the official exchange rate
steady for the past two weeks after letting the pound weaken in
an effort to wipe out black market trading.
It typically holds auctions every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday
and Thursday. Analysts say the central bank may have decided to
stabilise the currency to stop it from depreciating too much and
because it hopes other recent measures will have an impact.
The government is trying to bolster the economy and burnish
Egypt's image ahead of a major investment conference next month.
The central bank said it offered $40 million on Thursday and
sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per
dollar -- the same level as at the last sale held on
Wednesday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
There is still an active black market, where the pound
initially weakened alongside the bank's official depreciations
last month, but strengthened once the bank stopped its
depreciations on Feb. 2.
A trader on the unofficial market said the pound was
changing hands for 7.68 per dollar on Thursday, little moved
from a day earlier.
As well as letting the pound depreciate, the central bank
gave banks permission late last month to widen the band around
the official rate at which they can trade dollars and imposed a
limit on dollar deposits in banks.
