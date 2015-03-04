CAIRO, March 4 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 pounds to the dollar at a foreign
exchange auction on Wednesday, and the pound remained marginally
weaker albeit relatively stable on the black market.
The central bank said it offered $40 million on Wednesday
and sold $38.3 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per
dollar.
The central bank has now kept the official exchange rate
steady for more than a month after letting the pound weaken in
an effort to wipe out black market trading.
The pound was slightly weaker on the parallel market, with
one trader quoting a rate of 7.66 pounds compared to Monday's
7.65 pounds.
Analysts say the central bank may have decided to stabilise
the currency to stop it from depreciating too much and because
it hopes other recent measures will have an impact.
The central bank cancelled a regular dollar auction on
Sunday and instead sold $420 million in the interbank market.
Economists said the move was intended to ensure liquidity in
the economy as it moves to eradicate a currency black market and
boost investor confidence.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
As well as letting the pound depreciate, the central bank
gave banks permission late last month to widen the band around
the official rate at which they can trade dollars and imposed a
limit on dollar deposits in banks.
