* Cap on dollar deposits in banks dries up demand
* Businesses suffer from lack of foreign exchange liquidity
* Growth seen as key to ending dollar shortage
By Stephen Kalin and Nadia El Gowely
CAIRO, April 26 Egypt's currency black market, a
thorn in the side of successive governments, has virtually
disappeared in the past two months following a central bank
crackdown.
Yet, while the authorities hope this will signal to foreign
investors that the economy has returned to normal after four
years of turmoil, Egyptian businesses are suffering.
Importers and exporters in particular say official measures
to cap dollar deposits at Egyptian banks have reduced foreign
exchange liquidity and stifled business activity -- without
achieving long-term stability in the currency market.
The black market had flourished as a slump in tourism and
investment since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in 2011 limited
supply of hard currency -- undermining an image of relative
price stability that authorities have sought to portray for
decades.
After promising for months to eliminate the black market,
the central bank in February placed limits on dollar-denominated
bank deposits of $10,000 a day and $50,000 a month, soon after
weakening the pound by 5 percent over a few
weeks.
The spread between the official and black market rates,
above 10 percent two years ago, sank to virtually zero. Since
then, the pound has been officially trading between banks at
7.53 to the dollar.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen dramatically
since the cap on deposits was introduced, with those who
exchanged dollars outside official channels deprived of a place
to keep their funds.
"(The) measures massacred the currency exchange companies,"
the manager of a Cairo exchange bureau said. "There is no demand
(for dollars)."
The International Monetary Fund welcomed the central bank's
measures as a step that will make Egypt more attractive to
foreign investors. But many local businesses are struggling to
cope.
Mohamed Abu Basha, economist at EFG Hermes, said the deposit
cap has made it harder for businesses to open letters of credit.
Demand for dollars from banks has outpaced supply, which
businesses say is squeezing the market.
"Since companies cannot really access the parallel market at
large, your place on the central bank's priority list becomes
really important," said Abu Basha.
The central bank, which declined to comment, emphasises
strategic needs such as food and energy in weekly dollar
auctions.
Hard currency for other products is lower priority, which
businessmen complain has hurt commercial enterprises, especially
those that import costly goods like cars and electronics goods.
Medhat Khalil, chief executive of Raya Holding
which imports computers and telecommunications equipment, said
the central bank's failure to supply currency to importers like
him has slowed down business.
"We are importing, nobody will stop," he told Reuters.
"(But) I'm spending most of my time finding ways to bypass the
rules and regulations instead of concentrating on my business,"
he told Reuters, referring to the cap on dollar deposits.
SQUEEZING BUSINESS
The IMF's Middle East and Central Asia director, Masood
Ahmed, said last week that the central bank's measures to stamp
out the black market "would help to create the basis for more
investment, and better functioning of the exchange markets."
Black market trading helped drive down the official exchange
rate by 22 percent since late 2012 when the central bank
introduced an auction system for dollars to ration hard
currency. Sharp currency depreciations jeopardise Egypt's
ability to import staples like wheat and gas.
However, the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, which counts 800,000
importers among its members, says introducing a deposit cap has
reduced the supply of items like fertilizers, or forced
companies to raise consumer prices, and has called for its
removal.
Effat Abdelatty, head of the chamber's automobiles division,
said car imports have dropped 70-80 percent since the cap was
introduced, although inventories and generous terms from
suppliers have so far prevented the shortage from affecting
consumers.
Analysts say that with dollar demand outstripping supply,
the pound should depreciate further -- some estimate by up to 10
percent -- so availability is likely to concern investors more
than price.
Administrative measures are only part of the equation. To
restore foreign exchange liquidity in the long run, Egypt will
need sustained economic growth, which the government has said
requires investments of up to $300 million.
(Editing by Michael Georgy and Susan Fenton)