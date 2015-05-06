CAIRO May 6 Egypt's central bank kept the pound
steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Wednesday while the currency remained unchanged on
the black market.
The central bank has kept the official exchange rate steady
for three months since letting the pound weaken at the beginning
of 2015. This step and other measures have helped reduce black
market trading significantly.
The bank said it had offered $40 million at auction on
Wednesday and sold $37.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301
pounds per dollar, unchanged from Sunday's auction.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of official auctions, giving the
central bank effective control over exchange rates.
The pound was trading at 7.67/68 pounds to the dollar on the
parallel market on Wednesday, two traders said, unchanged from
the rate quoted on Sunday.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply since
the central bank's drive to stamp out their transactions,
including the introduction of a cap in February on the amount of
dollars that can be deposited in banks.
The authorities hope this will signal to foreign investors
that the economy has returned to normal after four years of
turmoil, but Egyptian importers and exporters say the cap on
dollar deposits has reduced foreign exchange liquidity and
stifled business activity.
Egypt's central bank sold $500 million in the interbank
market on Monday to meet outstanding demand for strategic staple
food commodities.
