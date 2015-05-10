CAIRO May 10 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Sunday. The currency strengthened slightly on the
black market.
The central bank has held the official exchange rate steady
for three months since letting the pound weaken at the beginning
of 2015. This step and other measures have helped reduce black
market trading significantly.
In Sunday's auction, the bank said it had offered $40
million and sold $37.5 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301
pounds per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's rate.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of official auctions, giving the
central bank effective control over exchange rates.
The central bank offered $300 million at its last foreign
exchange auction on Thursday, a massive jump from most auctions,
where it offers around $40 million.
The bank used to hold auctions four days a week but on
Thursday also reduced the frequency to three per week.
On the black market, the pound was trading at 7.68 pounds to
the dollar on Sunday, one trader said, slightly stronger than
the 7.685 pounds quoted on Thursday.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply since
the central bank's drive to stamp out their transactions,
including the introduction of a cap in February on the amount of
dollars that can be deposited in banks.
The authorities hope this will signal to foreign investors
that the economy has returned to normal after four years of
turmoil, but Egyptian importers and exporters say the cap on
dollar deposits has reduced foreign exchange liquidity and
stifled business activity.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)