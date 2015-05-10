CAIRO May 10 Egypt's central bank kept the pound steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange auction on Sunday. The currency strengthened slightly on the black market.

The central bank has held the official exchange rate steady for three months since letting the pound weaken at the beginning of 2015. This step and other measures have helped reduce black market trading significantly.

In Sunday's auction, the bank said it had offered $40 million and sold $37.5 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's rate.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of official auctions, giving the central bank effective control over exchange rates.

The central bank offered $300 million at its last foreign exchange auction on Thursday, a massive jump from most auctions, where it offers around $40 million.

The bank used to hold auctions four days a week but on Thursday also reduced the frequency to three per week.

On the black market, the pound was trading at 7.68 pounds to the dollar on Sunday, one trader said, slightly stronger than the 7.685 pounds quoted on Thursday.

Black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply since the central bank's drive to stamp out their transactions, including the introduction of a cap in February on the amount of dollars that can be deposited in banks.

The authorities hope this will signal to foreign investors that the economy has returned to normal after four years of turmoil, but Egyptian importers and exporters say the cap on dollar deposits has reduced foreign exchange liquidity and stifled business activity. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)