Egypt's central bank kept the pound's exchange rate
steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange auction on
Thursday, with black market rates also stable.
The central bank has held the official exchange rate
unchanged for four months since letting the pound weaken at the
beginning of 2015. This weakening and other measures have helped
reduce black market trading.
In Thursday's auction the bank said it had offered $40
million and sold $37.5 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301
pounds per dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's rate.
On the black market the pound was trading at 7.68 pounds to
the dollar, one trader said, unchanged from Tuesday's rates.
Auctions take place on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday every
week.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply since
the central bank's drive to stamp out their transactions, which,
since February, has included a cap on the amount of dollars that
can be deposited in banks.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Louise Ireland)