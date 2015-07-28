CAIRO, July 28 Egypt's central bank kept the
Egyptian pound steady at 7.73 per dollar at a foreign
exchange auction on Tuesday after a depreciation earlier this
month. The pound held steady at currency exchange bureaus.
The central bank said it had offered $40 million and sold
$37.8 million at a cut-off price of 7.7301 pounds per dollar
, unchanged from Sunday's rate.
The central bank held the pound at 7.5301 for five months
until earlier this month, when it allowed it to weaken to
7.6301. On July 5, the bank let it slide a further 0.10 pounds.
Analysts say letting the pound weaken in a controlled way
could boost exports and attract further investment, but also
raises Egypt's large bill for imported fuel and food staples.
Egypt has sought to tame a once-thriving currency black
market with measures such as a cap on dollar-denominated bank
deposits.
Two traders at currency exchange bureaus said the pound was
changing hands at 7.88 per dollar on Tuesday, almost unchanged
from the rate of 7.87/88 quoted last Sunday.
The central bank gave banks permission in January to trade
dollars up to 0.10 pounds more or less than the official rate,
with an extra 0.05 pounds for currency exchange bureaus.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter)