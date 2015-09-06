CAIRO, Sept 6 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at a dollar sale on Sunday, selling $37.8 million
at a cut-off price of 7.7301 pounds per dollar, unchanged from
Thursday.
The central bank had kept the pound at 7.5301 for five
months until July, when it allowed it to slide to 7.6301. On
July 5 the bank let it slip a further 0.10 pounds.
Allowing the pound to weaken in a controlled way could boost
exports and attract further investment but it also raises
Egypt's already large bill for imported fuel and food staples.
Egypt has sought to tame a once-thriving currency black
market with measures such as a cap on dollar-denominated bank
deposits.
The central bank gave permission in January to trade dollars
up to 0.10 pounds above or below the official rate, with
currency exchange bureaux allowed to trade at 0.15 pounds above
or bellow the official rate.
One trader at an exchange bureau said the pound was changing
hands at 8.04 pounds per dollar and another trader said it was
changing at 8.05 pounds per dollar, weaker than Thursday's rates
of 8.02 and 8.03.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Clelia Oziel)