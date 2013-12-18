CAIRO Dec 18 The Egyptian pound weakened at a
foreign exchange auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.
The central bank sold $38.6 million to banks at the auction,
with a cutoff price of 6.8869 pounds to the dollar, weaker than
the 6.8767 at the previous sale on Monday.
The average midpoint of three black market rates cited by
market participants was 7.40 pounds to the dollar - around
levels cited on Tuesday but some 6 piastres weaker than the
level cited by one dealer on Monday.
The central bank introduced dollar currency sales a year ago
to help counter a run on the pound. It has burned through at
least $20 billion - or roughly half its reserves - supporting
the currency since Egypt's 2011 revolution, which cut into
tourism revenues and foreign investment.
The central bank has limited Egyptians from transferring
more than a cumulative $100,000 out of the country since the
2011 uprising unless they can demonstrate a pressing need for
the funds. Many wealthier Egyptians have reached their limit and
are no longer able to send funds abroad.
In January, this limit will be raised by another $100,000,
Central Bank governor Hisham Ramez said this month.
Depositors at banks can only withdraw a maximum of $10,000
in foreign currency per day under central bank rules, but in
practice many banks restrict such withdrawals to much less and
demand documents to show why the client needs the funds.
(Reporting by Tom Perry and Maggie Fick; Writing by Shadia
Nasralla; editing by Alister Doyle)