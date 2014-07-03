BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
CAIRO, July 3 The Egyptian pound was steady at a central bank dollar sale but strengthened on the black market on Thursday.
The central bank said it sold $37.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, the same as its last sale on Wednesday.
The bank's rates have stayed within a very tight range since the beginning of June, after it allowed the pound to weaken in May. It offered $40 million on Thursday.
On the black market, the dollar changed hands for 7.33 pounds, stronger than Wednesday's price of 7.38 pounds.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of the central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: