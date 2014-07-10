CAIRO, July 10 The Egyptian pound was steady at a central bank sale of dollars on Thursday but weakened slightly on the black market.

The central bank said it sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from its last sale on Wednesday.

The bank's rates have stayed within a tight range since the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to weaken in May. It offered $40 million on Thursday.

On the black market, the dollar changed hands for 7.38 pounds, fractionally weaker than Wednesday's price of 7.37 pounds.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of the central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.