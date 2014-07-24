BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings appoints Han Xiaosheng as president
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CAIRO, July 24 The Egyptian pound was stable at a central bank dollar sale on Thursday but strengthened on the black market ahead of the Muslim Eid holiday next week.
The central bank said it sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from its last sale on Monday.
The rate for the dollar sales has stayed within a very tight range since the beginning of June, after it had allowed the pound to weaken in May. It had offered $40 million on Thursday.
On the black market, the dollar changed hands for 7.39 pounds, one trader said, weaker than the rate of 7.40 pounds on Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of the central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David Goodman)
TAIPEI, Jan 24 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in cautious trade in the last session before a long holiday break and as the local dollar strengthened to levels not seen in over three months. As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,449.85 points, after closing up 1 percent at a fresh year-and-a-half high in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. The gains came as the Taiwan dollar st