CAIRO Oct 13 Egypt's pound held steady
at a central bank dollar sale on Monday, when the bank said it
sold $37.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds
per dollar.
The price was unchanged from Thursday's sale.
In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.38 to
the dollar, slightly weaker than Thursday's rate of 7.37, one
trader said.
The rate for dollar sales has stayed in a tight range since
the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to
weaken in May. The central bank offered $40 million on Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Toby Chopra)