CAIRO Oct 22 Egypt's pound held steady at a central bank dollar sale on Wednesday, but began to strengthen on the black market after a week of declines.

The bank said it sold $40 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar on Wednesday, unchanged from the last sale on Monday.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.

In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.43 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's rate of 7.47 to the dollar, one trader said. The pound had been steadily weakening in the unofficial market for just over a week.

The rate for dollar sales has stayed in a tight range since the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to weaken in May. The central bank offered $40 million on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by Susan Thomas)