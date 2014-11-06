Saras cleared oil debt with Iran in Q1
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
CAIRO Nov 6 Egypt's pound held steady on Thursday both at a central bank dollar sale and on the black market.
The bank said it had sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from the previous sale on Wednesday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. The bank offered $40 million on Monday.
In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.50 to the dollar at midday, one trader said, also unchanged from earlier in the week.
The rate for dollar sales has kept within a tight range since the beginning of June after the bank allowed the pound to weaken in May. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.