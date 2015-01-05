CAIRO Jan 5 The Egyptian pound held steady at a central bank dollar sale on Monday and strengthened on the black market.

The bank offered $40 million at the sale and said it had sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds to the dollar, a rate unchanged from its last sale.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.

In the unofficial market, a trader said the pound was trading at 7.75 to the dollar on Monday, stronger than levels around 7.77 to the dollar quoted on Sunday.

The central bank introduced a fourth weekly dollar auction in December, as part of an effort to curb a flourishing currency black market after the gap between the official and unofficial rates widened. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Susan Thomas)