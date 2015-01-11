CAIRO Jan 11 The Egyptian pound was
unchanged at a central bank dollar sale on Sunday and slightly
stronger on the black market.
The bank offered $40 million at the sale and said it had
sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds to
the dollar, a rate unchanged from its last sale on Thursday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
In the unofficial market, one money changer said the pound
was trading at 7.79 on Sunday, slightly stronger than the 7.80
reported by a trader on Thursday.
The central bank introduced a fourth weekly dollar auction
in December, as part of an effort to curb a flourishing currency
black market after the gap between the official and unofficial
rates widened.
The move has so far failed to narrow the gap.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by David Clarke)